Euphoria: Jacob Elordi Reveals What We Suspected About Sydney Sweeney’s Behavior

The status quo of Euphoria season 2 changes rapidly with each episode, thanks to the pendulum swings of multiple love triangles, including one with Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). Regardless, the new dynamic at play in the HBO series meant that actors Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney spent more time working together in the new season. The 24-year-old Australian actor also gave a glimpse of what it was like to work with the actress during the production of season 2.

Nate and Cassie start seeing each other in season 2 after Nate and Maddy’s breakup (and Nate’s hospitalization), which leads to a direct confrontation between the two friends as Nate inevitably starts looking for Maddy again. Given the frenetic pace of the show, it’s impossible to guess where this plot will land by the time all eight episodes of Season 2 have aired.

In a recent interview, Jacob Elordi said that he feels his character, due to her strained family relationships, doesn’t really understand what love is, and that he largely sees Cassie as someone who fits a certain mold and can exert control. on.

Jacob Elordi explained, when asked about the difference between working with Sydney Sweeney in Season 2 and Alexa Demie in Season 1, that the difference between his character’s relationship with each woman reflected what kind of emotions went into the performance. While his season 1 romance describes it as more of a “drama”, due to the conflict between the two characters, he explained that his season 2 arc with Cassie requires playing it more like a “romantic movie”.

