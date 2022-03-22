Euphoria: Jacob Elordi reveals what we all suspected about Nate’s sexuality

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor who has caused quite a stir in Hollywood because he is multifaceted. He first burst onto the scene as the main love interest in the sassy teen romance flick The Kissing Booth (he reprized the role in its sequel, The Kissing Booth 2), but his star power multiplied when he took on an entirely different role. Role: Nate Jacobs on HBO’s Euphoria.

Nate Jacobs is a complicated character, and Jacob Elordi has discussed the complex nature of playing Jacobs. The actor himself explained to the media that Jacobs is “an emotional terrorist, a narcissist and a sociopath.” He went on to say that he had no idea how deep this character would go and as fans, we now know that Jacobs gets more complicated with each fleeting episode of Euphoria.

Although Jacobs struggles with many things, including his relationships and his family, one of his biggest struggles has to do with his sexuality, and the actor has a lot to say about that aspect of the role. Although fans found the character quite controversial, many believe that he is one of the most important pillars of the plot.

Jacob Elordi took a deep dive into his Euphoria character, Nate Jacobs. When asked about Jacobs’ struggle with his sexuality, he himself replied that it’s not as simple as his character being gay or straight.

“I think sexuality shouldn’t be pigeonholed based on that, is Nate gay? Is he this, is he that? It’s deeper than that. This is just a kid who needs a father, but everything that’s doing his father is scary, so he wants to be the opposite of that.”

Overall, while Jacob Elordi explains in his interview that Jacobs is misunderstood, he also really enjoys playing the character. He explained that he is “very nice and playing Nate is a lot of fun. Although he assured the demand that a role like this has on such a popular series and on a platform of great projects such as HBO, he assured that “it is the best experience lived”. Ultimately, Jacobs is a complicated character, and his sexuality too it remains complicated, which is completely normal, especially in the formative years.

As far as the series is concerned, fans are already wondering what happens with the third season of Euphoria. Today, 2024 is the date that is practically taken for granted for the return of the series. Recall that season 1 premiered in June 2019, season 2 premiered last January after a gap of two and a half years. If we take that reference period (assuming that COVID forced things to be delayed), the accounts would take us, at the earliest, to the end of 2023 or more likely the following year.