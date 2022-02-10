Euphoria: How old are the young stars of the HBO series really?

Euphoria is an HBO Max series that is already halfway through its second season. The teen drama series focuses on the lives of a group of high school students and the challenges they face as they struggle with their identity, relationships, and drugs.

Instead of focusing on one main character at all times, the series dedicates each episode to a different character’s backstory. These episodes lay out a foundation for each character’s personality and how their past and present affect their relationships. One thing that stands out in Euphoria is the relationships between all the characters, be it their family, friends, or romantic partners.

Teen characters are rarely played by real teen actors in teen dramas. There’s nothing funnier than learning that a high school sophomore is being played by a man in his late 30s. How old is the cast of Euphoria? Can you guess how old Zendaya or Sydney Sweeney is? What about the actor who plays Ashtray?

Euphoria, in particular, features dark themes like addiction, sex, and violence. That said, the actors have to be of legal age to perform these scenes. Now, sometimes casting does an amazing job of finding actors who can actually pass as high school students. Other times, they miss him completely.

How old are the actors of Euforia?

Zendaya, who plays the lead role of Rue Bennett, is 25 years old.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, is 24 years old.

Angus Cloud, dear Fezo, is 23 years old.

Hunter Schafer, who is Jules in Euphoria, is 22 years old.

Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy, is 31 years old.

Barbie Ferreira, Kat in Euphoria, is 25 years old.

Maude Apatow, the lovely Lexi Howard, is 24 years old.

Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, is 24 years old.

Storm Reid, Gia Bennet, is 18 years old.

Javon Walton, the loyal Ashtray, is 15 years old.

Austin Abrams, Ethan, Kat’s love interest, is 25 years old.

Dominic Fike, Euphoria rookie Elliot, is 26 years old.

Now, Storm Reid and Javon Walton are teenagers, but Reid isn’t involved in the strong scenes that the other characters are, but I’m surprised about Walton! And Demie is over 30? Some ages here seem really unreal.