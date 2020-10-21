Euphoria: HBO to air two special episodes of the series

Euphoria fans will be able to quench some of Zendaya’s longing while HBO doesn’t release season 2 of the series. The actress herself announced on her Instagram profile that Euphoria will win two special episodes on HBO, with the first opening later this year, on December 6.

According to the information released, the first of the chapters will accompany the character Rue Bennet (Zendaya) celebrating Christmas. Colman Domingo, who plays the character Ali in the series, will star in the special entitled “Trouble Don’t Last Always”, which was written and directed by Sam Levinson.

The details of the second special, including the title and the airing date, have not yet been released by HBO.

The extra episodes will be shown on HBO and will subsequently also be available on the HBO Max streaming service.

Zendaya received the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy 2020 for her performance on the series.

Euphoria is an American TV series originally broadcast on HBO. The story follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media.

The series is an adaptation of the original Israeli series.

In Brazil, the series is also broadcast on HBO and streaming HBO GO.

The cast includes Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth), Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow (Welcome to 40), Storm Reid (Eyes that Condemn), Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Austin Abrams (Paper Cities) and Nika Williams.

Euphoria has already been renewed for the 2nd season, which will start production only in 2021.



