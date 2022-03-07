Euphoria: HBO speaks out against the harsh accusations it was receiving from the cast

Euphoria is known as one of the most controversial dramas in HBO television history, in addition to its explicit content, apparently behind the scenes it also has many differences between the cast members. A few weeks ago, a source revealed the alleged disappointments to which these young actors were exposed.

In the report it was learned that the program had working hours from 15 to 17 hours, including “hellish” night sessions. It was also alleged that several supporting actors filed formal complaints with SAG-AFTRA for not “providing them with meals on time and refusing to allow people to use the bathroom.”

In addition, another problem involved Kat’s actress, Barbie Ferreira, who suffered an injury when she slipped while filming the scene in the jacuzzi with her companions. However, in a formal statement, the HBO production stated that the well-being of the cast and crew is one of the priorities.

“The production fully complied with all safety guidelines and industry protocols.”

Regarding the long hours of work, in the statement they explained that it was completely normal for you to have complex shots in this type of dramatic series, and even more so when they follow the security protocols taken due to Covid-19.

“We maintain an open line of communication with all unions, including SAG-AFTRA.” “There was never any formal investigation raised.”

As we will remember, last Sunday the end of the second season took place, this episode had a total of 6.6 million viewers, managing to position itself as the second HBO series with the highest number of viewers, behind the fantasy drama Game of Thrones. Thrones.

This Euphoria Season 2 finale was even more popular than the first season, earning 550% higher ratings than the previous installment’s finale. Even though the long hiatus was almost three years, it was really impressive that HBO fans accepted this installment so well.

Luckily for viewers of the HBO drama, the production of Euphoria renewed the series for a third installment, the cast also includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie , Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.