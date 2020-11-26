Euphoria: HBO Series New Year’s Special Poster

On Wednesday night (25), actress and singer Zendaya shared, through her official Twitter account, a new poster for one of the special episodes of the Euphoria series, which will be shown on HBO. These specials were developed to bring new stories while the 2nd season is not released.

Zendaya, who won the Emmy Award for Best Actress in Drama Production in 2020, is the protagonist of the series, a drug addicted teenager who is now in recovery. The new poster also suggests a new title for the episode. “Part 1: Rue” is due to be released on December 6 on streaming HBO Max.

“This Is Not Season 2” (“This is not the 2nd Season”, in Portuguese), points out the words of the poster that brings the main character totally out of focus.

Check out:

Initially, it was announced that “Trouble Don’t Last Always” would be the name of this first special. In it, Rue, after having a relapse, will spend Christmas in a different way than usual.

Written and directed by Sam Levinson, creator of the series, the episode will also feature Colman Domingo, who appeared in season 1, in the main cast. The expectation is that the special will be able to address, in a forceful way, some specific issues that still deserve to be addressed by the series.

For now, there are no great details about what will be presented as a plot in the second special episode of Euphoria. In the future, HBO is expected to reveal the premiere date, as well as give more information about what this new episode will address.

The second season of Euphoria should start filming only in 2021, with an indefinite release. Anyone who wants to check out the first episodes of the series can marathon through streaming HBO Go.



