Euphoria: HBO, Jules Special and New Poster

HBO recently aired the first special episode of Euphoria, as a preview as the new season hits fan screens.

As Euphoria fans could see, the first special episode was focused on Rue, and now it’s Jules’ turn with the second episode as the new installment of the series arrives.

Now, HBO has revealed the release date and a poster showing Jules, played by Hunter Schafer in Euphoria.

Promotional poster for the second special episode of Euphoria focused on Jules

Recall that the first special episode was broadcast on December 6 through HBO. Jules fans will have to wait until January 2021 to see a new chapter focused on the character.

The Euphoria episode is titled “F – k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, and will hit fan screens on January 24, 2021. According to the official synopsis, the following is described:

“During the Christmas holidays as he reflects on the year that just passed.”



