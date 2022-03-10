Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira responds to the creator of the drama about the problems on the set

Since the new installment began, fans of the HBO series have criticized the second season and, based on interviews with cast members, have speculated that the creator of the drama, Sam Levinson Rift, created an unhealthy workplace on set. Which is why the star Barbie Ferreira has addressed the issue and responded to the rumors.

According to rumors that have been emerging from the Euphoria season 2 filming, it’s because there was a breakup between Barbie Ferreira and Levinson, resulting in less screen time for her character Kat Hernandez in the new episodes. However, the information provided by The Daily Beast is that Ferreira left the set twice. Additionally, there were reports of long work hours and complaints filed with SAG-AFTRA.

Let’s remember that the SAG-AFTRA is the Screen Actors Union-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, where the actors make their complaints about contract problems, abuses and misplaced agreements. However, without directly addressing the rumors about her and Levinson, Ferreira said many of them are totally “untrue.”

“What’s interesting about this season is that there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to watch,” Ferreira said.

“I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of them are fake, and some of them are like little mundane things.”

Levinson writes and directs each episode of the acclaimed teen series. And Kat’s storyline was noticeably left out in season 2. The first installment focused a lot of time on Kat’s cam girl and body positivity storyline. However, the story being made about her was barely included, and fans were left shocked with the unexpected breakup scene with Ethan (Austin Abrams) that came out of nowhere.

Despite what happened between Ethan and Kat, the star revealed during her interview that Kat’s Season 2 storyline was always intended to focus on her waning relationship with Ethan. Because they were both going to “go downhill” because Kat “is a restless teenager.”

Curiously, regarding the injury suffered by Barbie Ferreira on the film sets, HBO issued a statement on the web Deadline, assuring that the television network’s priority is the well-being of all cast members, confirming that they managed to comply with all the agreements that SAG-AFTRA established when signing the contracts of the actors.