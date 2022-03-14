Euphoria: Actress Chloe Cherry Shares Her Biggest Problem Working On The Drama

HBO’s popular television series Euphoria features a young cast that is impressively talented, but also includes adult industry actress Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye, the girlfriend of Custer (Tyler Chase) and the roommate of Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Ashtray (Javon Walton). But, for the star to be able to be in the drama, she has had to face various problems.

During a podcast interview for Call Her Dady, Chloe Cherry was talking about her previous work in the noPor industry, where she made hundreds of adult movies and racked up over 125 million views on popular sites like PornHub. . While that’s all in the past, Cherry revealed that although she doesn’t regret anything, there is one thing she didn’t like that leads to trouble in Euphoria.

“The only thing that sucks about working in nopor is the way people treat you outside of the industry. The same way my high school friends suddenly didn’t want to be anymore because they thought I was going to sleep with their boyfriends. It’s like, I don’t want anything to do with your boyfriend.”

Despite all the criticism she finds herself receiving, Cherry doesn’t seem to regret her work in the nopor industry, but she has that problem pending. The actress went on to describe how she felt being rejected by her own friends and treated differently because of her job.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends because they thought I couldn’t be around them… Or their boyfriends would tell them ‘No, you can’t hang out with her,’ and they would actually listen to them, which I thought was the craziest part.”

In addition to her friends not accepting her, Chloe Cherry also talked about her family being unsupportive. Her mother told her that this kind of work is “the lowest thing a person can do, especially a woman who can work and is healthy.” However, the actress continued her work up to a certain point, later finding an opportunity in Euphoria.

Although not all of the attention she has received on the show has been great. The actress talked about the fan reactions to Faye and her “so big lips of hers” of hers, noting that she’s been surreal and no one has mentioned it to her in front of her face. With all the memes and teasing being made about her, Cherry didn’t fully understand what was going on.

However, the actress is set to continue her role as Faye for season 3 of Euphoria. Which is rumored to be released sooner than fans think.