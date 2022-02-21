Euphoria: Last Sunday (20), Euphoria fans watched a different episode, which managed to add more interesting elements to the narrative of the 2nd season of the series. In it, most of the characters watched the staging of Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play, which features hypothetical versions of many well-known figures.

Curious? So, read more about the titled “The Theater and It’s Double” with our recap!

Euphoria 2×7: reenacting the characters’ past

One of the first scenes of the episode, and also of Lexi’s play, takes place on the day of Rue’s (Zendaya) father’s funeral. While her friend was visibly shaken, taking drugs from what she had kept in the house, Lexi was reading a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke. In “Our Life”, Rue, in fact, is Jade, who gains other nuances in the scene.

In the audience, the real Rue was shocked that the play might be about all of them, dropping a commentary on Maddy (Alexa Demie). Many issues already seen by viewers in the series, thus, are highlighted in a mix of flashbacks with staging, in which the audience of the play sees itself, literally, in the scenes.

There are sad and happy passages, in which everyone is surprised by the details and sees how the richness of the scenarios makes all the difference to the dramatization. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is also featured in the play, as she appears at various times alongside Lexi.

In this sense, who also draws the public’s attention is Ethan (Austin Abrams), who works in the editing with very antagonistic characters; one of them is the one based on Nate (Jacob Elordi).

Another highlight of “Our Life” is the backstage, where Lexi wants everything to go according to plan. Bobbi (Veronica S. Taylor) is the one who tries to put order in the place while the backstage movement is intense.

Parallel to these questions, Fezco (Angus Cloud) also appears at a certain moment to leave some doubts in the minds of the viewers of the series. The few moments when he is seen in the scene are enough to bring many questions to the narrative.

The episode ends on a high-energy sequence as Ethan, playing Nate, comes up in a highly homoerotic number, in which there are several shirtless boys insinuating sex scenes in a gym setting. And then, the music invades the play, with Ethan voicing Bonnie Tyler in a choreography that makes the audience vibrate.

Many characters in the audience seem excited by all the questions posed by the play, but Nate gets up at one point and runs away.