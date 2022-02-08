Euphoria: Last Sunday (6), Euphoria fans were able to check out a breathtaking episode, featuring great dialogue and conflicting situations, which can add a very interesting movement to the series’ narrative.

Undoubtedly, the 2×5 episode, entitled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”, will mark the HBO production forever.

Want to know more details about what happened? Check out our full recap!

Euphoria 2×5: The Consequences of Rue Bennett’s Actions

The episode begins with a new direct confrontation between Rue (Zendaya), her mother Leslie (Nika King) and Gia (Storm Reid). While all of the first’s screams echoed through the house, Jules (Hunter Schafer) was in the kitchen next to Elliot (Dominic Fike), who remained sad throughout the argument. The fight had high moments, in which the loss of control of all who participated was visible.

While the series is always moving forward in its narrative, Episode 5 felt quite different, resembling the specials that made audiences even more excited for Season 2. Somehow, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” felt isolated in a story about Rue herself, whether internally or externally, as a daughter and sister.

Over time, audiences follow the character through her mental turmoil, trying to physically escape everyone around her, be it her family, the police, or even Fez (Angus Cloud).

And although this was the central theme of the episode, the secondary characters also emerged at times with their respective plots. This is the case of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), for example, who had her secret finally revealed to Maddy (Alexa Demie).

Even though Rue literally did a lot of damage the entire time she was on screen, Maddy and Cassie’s development was also highly anticipated. In addition, Rue’s aggression towards her mother and the accusations against Cassie showed an even darker side of the protagonist, who still had the ability to break up with Jules.

As the episode draws to a close, viewers feel like there’s no going back. In the midst of the fights, Rue is taken in by Laurie (Martha Kelly), even though he is in her debt. Apparently, the girl may be at risk of life next to this woman. However, upon meeting her to ask for help, Rue seems to have forgotten all about it and was able to trust Laurie again.