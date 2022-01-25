Euphoria: The third episode of the 2nd season of Euphoria aired this past Sunday (23) on the streaming platform HBO Max and brought big cuts that interspersed several plots throughout the chapter.

We get to know more about Cal’s past, get involved in Cassie’s anxiety about Nate, and see Lexi take more action in this episode, as well as Rue continuing her drug plan.

Check out everything that happened in the 2×3 episode of Euphoria with our recap below!

Lexi, Cassie and Cal receive new outbreaks and Rue embarks on the drug trade

The latest episode of Euphoria opens with a very interesting flashback that revolves around Cal’s past and his relationship with Derek, his best friend from high school.

You can see all the drama that the character faces as he discovers his feelings for his friend while discovering that Marsha became pregnant with him at that time, but soon the plot returns to the present showing Rue giving a drugged performance in the kitchen of his house.

Gia suspects that Rue had a relapse but the protagonist ends up venting about her current state and lies to her sister saying that she would only use marijuana to supply her need.

You can see all of Gia’s grief over her sister’s scenario, but we’re soon drawn into the relationship between Elliot, Jules and Rue, who are getting closer and closer in the season.

After a focus on Jules becoming more open to friendship with the new boy, Lexi comes to prominence and begins to take action in the episode, including a play written by her that will be performed at school.