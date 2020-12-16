‘Ethical hacker’ explains YouTube channels being hacked

A wave of attacks against YouTube channels has recently occurred and major content creators like Zangado and Ei Nerd have lost their vehicles to cybercriminals. Security expert Gabriel Pato, who is known for his work as an “ethical hacker”, explained how the hacks are carried out and revealed details about similar scams that could occur in the coming months.

Currently, the target of hackers are channels of games and pop culture, and the most common bait is the game Cyberpunk 2077. According to Gabriel Pato, cybercriminals send emails containing a false offer so that the content creator has “access to game “.

In addition to imitating CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer, criminals are careful to prevent content from falling into spam boxes or being easily recognized as a virus. The link of the file that must be downloaded by the youtuber is placed inside a PDF and has a large amount of extra bytes just to make volume and give the impression that the content creator is installing a game on your PC.

Just one slip

After the infected file is installed, the program collects various data from the computer, including passwords and bank credentials saved in the browser. According to Gabriel Pato, the malicious software needs to be run only once to be able to collect all the information.



