Ethereum’s Price Grows 10 Percent In One Day

Ethereum rose 10.01% on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, December 17, to trade at $ 650.87. We last saw this level on August 1st.

Crypto money markets have been seeing quite serious increases in the recent period. Most recently, in December 2017, the cryptocurrency market is on the uptrend once again, with the Bitcoin prices pushing $ 20,000.

As Bitcoin crossed an important threshold during the day and broke a record, eyes turned to other blockchain products. Ethereum, which is among the most popular cryptocurrencies, also managed to surpass $ 650, gaining 10.01% in one day.

For the first time since August 1

With a total increase rate of 10.01% on the Investing.com Index, Ethereum thus rose to its highest level since August 1. Ethereum’s market volume is $ 73.720 billion, while Ethereum’s share corresponds to 11.71% in the cryptocurrency market.

Ethereum price varied between $ 637.03 and $ 650.87 over the past 24 hours. The increase of crypto money in the last week has been over 13%. During this period, 17.2 billion dollars of transactions were carried out, while the transaction rate by total volume was 9.18%.

The record price for Ethereum was $ 1423.20 in January 2018. This important coin is currently 54.27% below its record level. Ethereum is not the only major cryptocurrency to increase of the day.

Ripple soared

Bitcoin also forced 23 thousand dollars with the big increase it experienced during the day. When we check it on the Investing.com Index, we see that Bitcoin reached $ 22,138.3 with an increase of 12.16%.

Ripple (XRP), on the other hand, became one of the most important cryptocurrencies rising during the day. XRP price increased by 21.31% to 0.57660. Ripple is currently trading at $ 0.64470.



