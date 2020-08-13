Ethereum, XRP Announces Targets

A top analyst and trader believes that a crypto “moon mission” is on hold in the short term. In a new strategy session shared with 62,000 Twitter followers, Credible Crypto says that Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a healthy correction after reaching its 52-week high of $ 12,045. When the correction takes place, a rapid rise of $ 14,000 or higher is expected.

“What we’re looking at right now is either an expanded flat (loop) or a working flat. In the case of an expanded flat, we can go up a little higher, complete this bearish divergence on a daily basis, and then come back to retest the $ 10,400 zone. In the flat flat scenario, we are getting a correction, but we must not fall below $ 10,600 and then we can move towards $ 14,000.

Ethereum (ETH) May Have Opportunity To Buy From The Bottom

Meanwhile, Credible Crypto says a trip to a low $ 300 zone for Ethereum (ETH) offers an excellent opportunity to buy bottoms.

As for XRP, Credible Crypto is optimistic that Ripple’s native token will continue to climb. He predicts that the third largest cryptocurrency will rise in the next two months.

“This isn’t just about the basics right now, it’s just the first days. The price is still driven by speculators. Remember that XRP performed best just two weeks ago. Now we’re getting ready for the next run. ”

Credible Crypto says that the current price of Ripple’s native token could potentially increase by more than 30% from $ 0.28.

“XRP could rise between $ 0.35 and $ 0.37.”

Bitcoin and Altcoin Season Is Coming

Before Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP exploded in July, Credible Crypto predicted that the wider crypto market would rise.

“In the coming months, we will experience one of those rare periods when both Bitcoin and altcoins are pumped together… and it will be a nice bitcoin and altcoin rally.”



