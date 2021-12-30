Ethereum Whales Swallow A Huge Amount Of These 3 Altcoins!

Ethereum whales are turning to another altcoin project, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) taking the largest share among major buyers. Interestingly, whales gather around two exchange tokens. Let’s take a look at WhaleStats data…

Whales collect from these 3 altcoin projects

Data from whale detective WhaleStats shows that the top 1,000 Ethereum wallets currently hold more than $1.54 billion in FTX Tokens (FTT). The total value of FTT held by whales was briefly above $1.60 billion, enough to temporarily make FTT the largest token position by dollar value excluding Ethereum (ETH) among the top 1000 Ethereum whales. Then, the whales returned to the popular Ethereum-based meme coin Shiba Inu. The top 1000 ETH addresses have more than $1.78 billion in SHIB at the time of writing.

FTT is the native token of FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform for futures, leveraged tokens and over-the-counter trading. The 35th coin by market value is trading at $ 40.06, with an increase of 1.81% in the last 24 hours.

FTT isn’t the only exchange token preferred by whales

WhaleStats, whose data we share as Somanews, also states that the top 1000 Ethereum wallets have more than $568 million OKB, a cryptocurrency published by the OKEx Blockchain Foundation. The OKB token allows traders on the OKEx crypto exchange to pay fees, earn interest and participate in new new cryptocurrency projects. OKB, ranked 74th by market cap, is trading at $28.69 at the time of writing, down 1.17% in the last day.