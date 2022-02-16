Ethereum Whales Open Their Portfolio: There Are These 11 Coins!

Following in the footsteps of whales in cryptocurrency markets is generally recommended for more profit. For this reason, it is a frequently used method to follow the crypto moves of the whales and review the positions accordingly. As Somagnews, our topic in this news is that Shiba Inu SHIB is the best cryptocurrency in the hands of major Ethereum (ETH) whales. It should be noted that the recommendations and analyzes in the article are unlikely to materialize, and each investor is advised to invest based on their own research.

Portfolios of Ethereum (ETH) whales spark interest

There are reports that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the largest crypto stash held by the largest Ethereum (ETH) whales. Popular crypto statistics company WhaleStats platform, which shares data on the top 1,000 crypto investors and the leading cryptos in their portfolios, tweeted a new crypto asset list containing the largest portions of their holdings. Known as the “Dogecoin killer,” the Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme cryptocurrency ranks first with a total of 16.74% at $1,701,965,649. FTX Token (FTT), one of the popular altcoin projects, comes in second here. FTT share in the largest portfolio of 1,000 Ethereum (ETH) whales accounts for 16.62% and $1,689,310,186 in fiat.

Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK) are also ranked ninth and eighth on this list, at $204,337,484 and $181,170,914, respectively. Third place on the list is OCD at $419,189,946. The coin that follows it is BEST at $399,296,488. In the fifth place of the list is Decentraland (MANA) with $306,371,752. In sixth place is the CRO with $295,322,703. The seventh-ranked crypto is GALA with a value of 221,061,304. MATIC follows with $204,337,484. LINK is right behind at $181,170,914. The tenth and eleventh altcoin projects on the list are SAND with $166,699,426 and FTM with $156,620,595.