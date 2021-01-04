Ethereum Unable to Stop: 30 Percent in Last 24 Hours

Ethereum, which has been adding value every day for a while, has shown an incredible leap in the last 24 hours. Ethereum’s value has exceeded the $ 1,100 threshold, gaining 30 percent in just one day.

Those who follow the cryptocurrency market more or less are aware of the sudden spikes of Bitcoin. However, it was not an expected development for Ethereum to gain such a significant amount in a single moment. After this surprising increase in value, many investors wanted to cash in on their Ethereum, and the value of ETH has now dropped to the level of $ 930.

Ethereum reached a value of $ 1,152 during the day, making its investors smile

Since Ethereum has reached a value of $ 1,450 in recent years, we can say that the value of $ 1,100 is far from the all-time high for Ethereum. However, some cryptocurrency experts predict that Ethereum could rise to $ 1,200-1,300 in the near future.

Like all cryptocurrencies, it is difficult to make a consistent prediction about the future of Ethereum. However, the cryptocurrency market has been on the rise for a while and Bitcoin has reached an all-time high of $ 34,000.



