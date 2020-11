Ethereum (ETH) surged to the $ 500 level, surpassing significant resistance levels that it struggled to break. With this price level, ETH has reached its highest figure since July 2018.

Analyst Cihat Öztürk said that the $ 475 resistance was broken upwards and the $ 600 level would be on the agenda in the next period.

Another anonymous analyst Richard Sorge said if Ethereum makes the weekly closing above $ 488.84, its next target will be $ 570.