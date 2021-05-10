Ethereum Price Exceeds $ 4K To Record

Ethereum (ETH) price rose to a record $ 4,136 in the morning on May 10. Reaching $ 479 billion in market value, Ethereum gained 4.3 percent in the 24-hour period.
Ether was priced at $ 738 on January 1st. Since then, Ether has risen by 460 percent. Ether, whose market value is approaching $ 500 billion, has approached almost 50 percent of Bitcoin’s $ 1.1 trillion market value.
$ 10,000 forecast for Ether
Megan Kaspar, co-founder of the Magnetic digital asset investment company, announced in January that the price of Ether could test the $ 3,000 level. Since then, Ether has surpassed the $ 3,000 level.
In his speech in May, Kaspar stated that Ethereum’s market value could rise to $ 1 trillion with the transition of Ethereum to the PoS mechanism and making Ethereum a green technology. According to Kaspar, this could increase the price of Ether to the range of 8,000 – 10,000 dollars.
- The number of active addresses is at the highest level
The number of unique addresses that actively buy or sell in Ethereum has exceeded the value seen in 2018.
- Transactions on the Ethereum network broke a record
Ethereum transactions, showing the movement of ether between different addresses, exceeded 1 million in 2018. This value saw 1.5 million in May, in line with the rise in the price of Ether.
- The total value of assets locked on DeFi platforms in the Ethereum network saw a new high, exceeding $ 85 billion.