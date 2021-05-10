Ethereum Price Exceeds $ 4K To Record

Ethereum (ETH) price rose to a record $ 4,136 in the morning on May 10. Reaching $ 479 billion in market value, Ethereum gained 4.3 percent in the 24-hour period.

Ether was priced at $ 738 on January 1st. Since then, Ether has risen by 460 percent. Ether, whose market value is approaching $ 500 billion, has approached almost 50 percent of Bitcoin’s $ 1.1 trillion market value.

$ 10,000 forecast for Ether

Megan Kaspar, co-founder of the Magnetic digital asset investment company, announced in January that the price of Ether could test the $ 3,000 level. Since then, Ether has surpassed the $ 3,000 level.

In his speech in May, Kaspar stated that Ethereum’s market value could rise to $ 1 trillion with the transition of Ethereum to the PoS mechanism and making Ethereum a green technology. According to Kaspar, this could increase the price of Ether to the range of 8,000 – 10,000 dollars.

The number of active addresses is at the highest level

The number of unique addresses that actively buy or sell in Ethereum has exceeded the value seen in 2018.

Transactions on the Ethereum network broke a record

Ethereum transactions, showing the movement of ether between different addresses, exceeded 1 million in 2018. This value saw 1.5 million in May, in line with the rise in the price of Ether.

The total value of assets locked on DeFi platforms in the Ethereum network saw a new high, exceeding $ 85 billion.