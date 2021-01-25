Ethereum price analysis: post-record ETH outlook

Ethereum (ETH) broke its previous record today. The price of the crypto money, which comes second with its market value after Bitcoin, has seen $ 1475. ETH is traded at $ 1420 at 11:00 CET. After the record, how does the price chart in ETH, what signs does technical analysis give?

Ethereum: ETH / USDT

In the 4-hour chart, there is AB = CD Formation formation at the level of 1563 in ETH, which continues the price movement in the rising trend of the Rising Wedge formation. If he starts the correction, the levels he can see support are 1310 and 1257. As long as the candle does not close on the hourly chart below the 1040 level, the uptrend continues. Since the declines will be corrections, they can be considered as buying opportunities. If the candle closes below the 1040 level, the targets of the Takoz formation can be followed.