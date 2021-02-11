Ethereum price analysis: Levels to watch in ETH

While the Bitcoin price exceeded 48 thousand dollars with the purchase of Tesla, Ethereum could not keep up with this rise of BTC. The share of the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has dropped below 15 percent from levels close to 18 percent. ETH is trading at $ 1740 as of 10.45 TSI.

Price analysis in ETH is as follows:

Ethereum: ETH / USDT

The price movement, which continues in the rising wedge formation on the 4-hour chart, continues its rise towards the 2618 strategy with the break of the neckline of the double top formation on the hourly chart. At the 2618 level, selling pressure may come at $ 1776. If decline income, the support levels of 1667 and 1538 should be followed. If the price continues to move in the rising wedge, the target of 1895 can be expected.