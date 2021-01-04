Ethereum One Deposit Receives Eight

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased eightfold from $ 129 to over $ thousand in a year. While Bitcoin set 70 percent above its price record in December 2017, Ether price has not yet exceeded its past peak.

Ethereum (ETH), whose market value exceeds $ 100 billion, has surpassed $ 1,000 in price for the first time after 2018. Ether broke its own price record at over $ 1,300 at that time. The ether, which gained more than 50% value in the first week of 2021, has not yet refreshed the record.

Eight times worth in one year

Ether entered 2020, trading at $ 130. The value of one thousand lira of Ether purchased on January 1, 2020 is more than eight thousand lira as of January 4, 2021. Being the second most valuable crypto currency in terms of market value, ether has drawn a better chart than bitcoin with this state. Ethereum developer Anthony Sassano predicts this will continue in 2021.

“Ethereum deserved it”

Messari’s researcher, Ryan Watkins, described the ethereum as the “Digital Economy”, representing the Finance of the Future, and that the bull run from 2020 to this day was well earned. Camilla Russo of the Defiant News team made a comparison between 2018 and today. Russo reminded that projects such as Compound, Aave, Uniswap, Synthetix, Curve, Yearn, Balancer are now taking place in the ethereum ecosystem and that the DeFi world is growing gradually.

Ethereum developer Ryan Sean Adams believes that the price of ether is still below its value and that the price could rise to $ 10,000.



