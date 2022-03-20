Ethereum, Not Shiba Inu! Whales Bought $10.3M In This Altcoin

Cryptocurrency tracking service provider WhaleStats has reported that giant Ethereum whales are attacking this altcoin, with its latest reports. Giant whales bought $8.4 million as the altcoin fell.

Ethereum Whales Buy 600,000 ApeCoins

Cryptocurrency tracking service provider WhaleStats reported that 600,000 ApeCoins worth approximately 8.4 million were purchased in two separate transactions by two top Ethereum whales. According to WhaleStats, the first transaction was made by a 20th-ranked whale, while the second was by the 10th-largest whale.

In the Twitter post by WhaleStats, it was reported that a 10th-ranked whale bought 300,000 ApeCoins (APE), worth a total of $4,206,000.

In addition, in another post shared by WhaleStats, it was stated that the 20th Ethereum whale also bought 300,000 ApeCoin (APE) worth $ 4,206,000 in the same way.

The debut of the cryptocurrency ApeCoin (APE), which has attracted great interest in the cryptocurrency market, was announced on March 17 by the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the world’s most popular non-changeable token (NFT) collection.

APE rallied as high as $18.05 on March 18 (as seen on the Binance exchange) before falling back to the level it is currently trading at. As of the time of writing, ApeCoin (APE) continues to trade at $11.49, down 12.81 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap statistics.

Bored Ape NFTs are in high demand, bringing in several hundred thousand dollars each, which is causing increased interest in ApeCoin. U.Today previously reported that Universal Music Group, the record label behind megastars like Taylor Swift and Drake, has acquired Bored Ape 5537, one of the non-exchangeable tokens of the hugely popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection.

Whales Increase Their Presence

A major ETH whale “Gimli”, which is ranked eighth by the WhaleStats crypto data platform and holds 375 billion Shiba Inu worth $8,201,153, has added other altcoins to its portfolio in the past 24 hours.

Late last year, “Gimli,” famous for his Shiba Inu buying spree, bought around 300,000 ApeCoins in two separate transactions. The first transaction by the ETH whale was the purchase of 84,090 APE worth $1,178,952. The second transaction was recorded as a sale purchase of 216,220 APE worth $2,841,135.

With this acquisition, the total amount of ApeCoins bought by top ETH whales in the last 24 hours, as reported by WhaleStats, has increased to nearly 900,000 coins.