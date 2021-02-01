Ethereum Miners Beats 2018’s Record

Ethereum, which saw the highest level of all time by exceeding 1,400 dollars in January, broke new records in the same month. Ethereum mining revenues reached their highest level in the past three years.

With the price peak of Ethereum and rising transaction fees, there was a parallel increase in mining revenues. Ethereum mining revenues have reached the high of the last three years, exceeding $ 800 million. About 40% of these revenues, 311 million dollars comes from transaction fees on the ethereum network.

The previous high seen in mining fees was seen in January 2018. The total fees at that time were $ 762 million, while transaction fees were only $ 65 million.

Along with mining revenues, the ethereum hash rate also reached an all-time high. The current hash rate of the network is 333 TH / s.

These data are also on the rise

According to the data provided by The Block, transactions on the ethereum network continue to occur at high rates with 1.19 million. In addition, the monthly value of transactions on ethereum in January 2021 was 37.49 million, surpassing 33.5 million transactions in January 2018. Average transaction fees on the network are around $ 9.

Ethereum active addresses have been on the rise for the last 1 year. Although it has not yet caught the number of addresses in January 2018, the current active addresses are at the highest levels of the last 3 years. Active addresses for January 2021 are 14.95 million.

According to on-chain data, ethereum transaction volume is increasing by $ 7.97 billion. The highest transaction volume was realized as 8.56 billion dollars on January 26th.