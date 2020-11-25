Ethereum Is Weaking, Will The Decline Continue?

Ethereum (ETH) started a downside correction from the $ 620 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is currently $ 580 and is trading near a major support at the 100 hourly SMA.

Ethereum started a downside correction after failing to clear the $ 620 and $ 625 resistance levels. The price traded below the $ 600 support, but still above the 100 hourly simple moving average. According to analyst Aayush Jindal, a significant bearish channel is forming on the hourly chart of ETH / USD with resistance close to $ 600. The pair can either climb above $ 600 or extend its decline towards the $ 550 support level.

Ethereum Price Is Down

Two attempts were made by Ethereum to break the $ 620 resistance level but failed. As a result, there was a decline and the price broke down the $ 612 and $ 600 support levels.

The decline accelerated below the $ 600 support level and the price even broke the $ 585 level. Ethereum found support near the $ 580 level (the last key breakout zone) and is still well above the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price is currently consolidating losses above the $ 580 support.

On the upside, there is a major resistance formed near the $ 600 level. There is also an important bearish channel formed with resistance near $ 600 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD. The channel resistance coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $ 612 high to the $ 580 low. A successful break above the channel resistance could start a new rise above $ 605. The next major resistance is around $ 612, above which ETH is likely to revisit the $ 620 resistance zone.

Are There More Losses on ETH?

If Ethereum cannot break the $ 600 resistance level, there could be more losses. The first major support is near the $ 580 level, where the price could test the 100 hourly simple moving average at $ 570.

A clear break below the 100 hourly simple moving average could possibly lead to a larger downside correction below $ 565. The next big support could possibly be near the $ 550 level.

ETH was trading at $ 590, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD: The MACD for ETH / USD is slowly gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH / USD is currently well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 580

Major Resistance Level: $ 600



