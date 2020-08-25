Ethereum investors will be locked on these statements

Joseph Lubin, the co-founder of Ethereum, announced that he will make important statements about Ethereum on CNN.

Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum, announced that he will be participating in the First Move program broadcast on CNN today. Lubin wrote that in the program that will start at 17.30, he will announce some important news.

“It’s an exciting day for both ConsenSys and Ethereum,” said Lubin, who also heads the Ethereum applications development studio ConsenSys. used the expression.

Lubin, 55, a Toronto citizen like Anthony Di Iorio and Vitalik Buterin, the other founders of Ethereum, met Ethereum in November 2013.

Having read the Ethereum’s white paper, Lubin pledged to support the project after speaking to Di Iorio and Buterin on the first day of 2014. Most people in the cryptocurrency industry believe he is the person with the most Ether, and the total value of his Ether is allegedly expressed in billions. However, Lubin insists he’s selling it.



