Ethereum Investors Take Action With Bitwise

Bitwise crypto index fund (BITW) surpassed Grayscale’s Ethereum transaction volume and reached a volume of $ 33 million in transactions. This high trading volume seen in BITW’s OTC market occurred in just two days.

BITW, the Bitwise crypto index fund, is very new to the markets, unlike the Ethereum-based ETHE fund. Traded in the over-the-counter markets (OTC) since Wednesday, December 9, BITW achieved high trading volume and rose 21.54% to over $ 33 million. Grayscale’s ETHE index, which recently purchased 130 thousand ETH, fell behind Bitwise and saw a trading volume of $ 30 million. In other words, BITW has made a difference of over 2 million dollars to ETHE.

Grayscale’s Bitcoin-based GBTC and Ethereum-based ETHE funds have performed well over time, according to reports on The Block Crypto. However, the fact that Bitwise’s index fund, BITW, provides access to 10 major cryptocurrencies makes it a feature that attracts investors more when we consider Grayscale’s funds focused on a single asset.

What is BITW?

Founded in 2017, Bitwise Asset Management created an index fund called “Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund” and started to be listed in OTC markets on December 9 with the BITW exchange code. The shares in the fund can be bought and sold through broker accounts. The fund started with $ 120 million.

Hunter Horsley, co-founder and CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, said the following about BITW:

“Unprecedented events in 2020 motivated many people to invest in cryptocurrencies. With BITW, investors will now be able to transact with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies without having to constantly monitor all the changes in the market.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management was founded in 2017 and pioneered the first cryptocurrency index fund. USA San Francisco based company; He uses expertise and wealth management experience from companies such as Facebook, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan. The company’s consultants and supporters are names with high-level experience in companies such as PayPal, BlackRock, Square, Coinbase, Twitter.



