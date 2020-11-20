Ethereum Hits All-Time High On This Criterion

According to the latest data from Glassnode, the number of Ethereum addresses with at least one ETH in it has reached an all-time high. Glassnode announced the number of these addresses as 1,170,598.

Ethereum has gotten a lot of action this summer. The reason for this is that Ethereum is the backbone of financial products such as the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and lending protocols, with about $ 13 billion in locked assets, with today’s data.

In July, there were 1.076 million Ethereum addresses with at least one ETH. By September, 50,000 new addresses were added to this number, increasing 4.6% to 1,126 million.

However, this increase is nothing compared to the rally that started in late 2017, when Ethereum hit an all-time high of about $ 1,300.

On January 1, 2017, there were only 65,907 Ethereum addresses with at least 1 ETH. However, in January 2018, when ETH reached its all-time high, it increased by 1224% and reached 872,783.



