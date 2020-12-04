Ethereum (ETH) Whales’ Wallets Are “Melting”

Ethereum (ETH) is still unable to make a permanent close above $ 600 despite the expected Ethereum 2.0 launch for years. The ETH price, which rose up to $ 650 before experiencing a sharp decline, now seems to be completely following the movements of BTC. Among all these developments, the leak in the wallets of ETH whales did not go unnoticed.

Top 10 Ethereum whale wallets shrinking

Blockchain data research firm Santiment has published some very important data today. Experts studying the last 30 days of the Ethereum network noted that the funds in the wallets of the top 10 ETH whales were constantly decreasing.

🐳📊 Over the past 30 days, the total % of #Ethereum's supply held by the top 10 largest whale addresses has dropped from 16.4% to 4.5%. However, $ETH's price is +61.4%. Coins have clearly redistributed more evenly as new addresses have been created. https://t.co/RolINxe8dC pic.twitter.com/izyquawTYC — Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 4, 2020

According to the data published by Santiment, the ratio of the amount of ETH owned by the largest 10 ETH whales to the total supply decreased from 16.4% to 4.5%. It is an interesting contrast that the ETH price increased by 61% in the same period.

Whales’ low funds often point to sales being made. In other words, whales sell heavily by sending funds in their wallets to exchanges or other platforms such as OTC. However, in such a case, the price is expected to drop sharply. According to Santiment data, the opposite of what happened shows that there is only one possibility left.

What is the reason for the blood loss in wallets?

In the continuation of the related tweet, it is stated that the funds from the whales are distributed much more evenly through the formation of new wallet addresses. Santiment emphasized that this decrease in funds in wallets is due to the transfer of funds to new addresses due to the deposit contracts for ETH 2.0.

The decline is undoubtedly caused by #ETH2 deposit contracts being moved to new addresses. — Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 4, 2020

Alexx Saunders, one of the important names in the Ethereum ecosystem, also confirmed this event. Saunders emphasized that the ETH 2.0 deposit contract needs to be sent to a new address in order for it to be staking and sending funds.

Ethereum 2.0 was officially launched on December 1, 2020. Much more than the required ETH amount was staked. This situation is actually consistent with Santiment’s statement. Ethereum’s popularity has increased considerably in light of all this. However, it seems that the price of ETH still has not reached the levels above $ 800, which many investors are aiming for.



