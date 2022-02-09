Ethereum (ETH) Whales Prefer This Meme Token!

According to the latest information, Ethereum whales are investing a large amount of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and these investments have reached a value of 1.7 billion dollars. Thus, the largest accumulation of whale-level Ethereum addresses once again became SHIB.

SHIB Price Actions

The Shiba Inu has attracted a lot of attention in the recent rises in crypto money prices. The joke coin, which caught a noticeable increase during these rises, rose to $ 0.000035 after falling to $ 0.000017. Thus, Shiba Inu outperformed Dogecoin, which is seen as its rival.

With this rise, the interest of individual investors shifted to SHIB, while the whales also saw the decline as a buying opportunity. According to previous reports, an address purchased 3.4 trillion SHIBs during the downturn and invested more than $115 million. This led to comments that a new SHIB whale appeared.

Whales Love SHIB

Although the Shiba Inu has briefly lost its place as the first asset accumulated by Ethereum whales, the latest figures show that the joke coin has taken this place back. Ethereum whales were holding $1.8 billion worth of Shiba Inu yesterday. However, it is seen that this figure has decreased to 1.7 billion dollars due to the withdrawals.

In addition to all this, although cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are popular, many important analysts still think that joke coins will eventually disappear. However, joke coins also show that they are struggling to be permanent in the crypto money ecosystem with the steps they have taken recently.