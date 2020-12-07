Ethereum (ETH) Interest Is Growing By The Day In 2020

Michael Sonnenshein, the general manager of the crypto money investment company Grayscale Investments, who gave an interview to Bloomberg, stated that while the first crypto money investments for many investors started with Bitcoin until 2020, investors increased their interest day by day and turned to Ethereum only.

Continuing his interview, Sonnenshein:

“Throughout 2020, we saw a new group of investors only seeing Ethereum as the first cryptocurrency investment. Ethereum is seen as a new asset class by the day.

There has been a tremendous interest in DeFi technology lately, significant technological advancement for Ethereum since the summer.

Million Transfer to Ethereum Fund

When Bybt data is examined, it is stated that Grayscale, which has been preferred by institutional investors recently, has recently entered 137,467 ETH into the Ethereum fund. When we look at the current prices of ETH, this amount is worth $ 82 million. The amount Grayscale received in its funds in the last month is 265 thousand 606 ETH worth 160 million dollars.



