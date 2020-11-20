Ethereum (ETH) Hits Highest Level of the Last Two Years

Ethereum (ETH) today hit its highest price since 2018. However, the network is showing a much more popular metric than it was two years ago.

There are more Ethereum addresses this year than in any other year since Ethereum’s launch in 2015, according to data provided by Glassnode. So far this year, 14,820,771 Ethereum addresses have been added to the Ethereum network that hold money. As of writing, there are 49.6 million active Ethereum wallets, and this number is an all-time high.

Despite all the negativities in 2020, we can say that it was a successful year for the biggest altcoin, as many more people joined Ethereum compared to two years ago, when Ethereum really rose.

Compared to Ethereum’s 49.7 million active addresses, the leading crypto currency has 32.5 million Bitcoin addresses. Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin in May 2019 and has no intention of losing its throne.

It should be noted, of course, that a single ETH address does not correspond to a specific user. It is very easy to create an ETH address and it does not require any credentials. However, the fact that many more people use Ethereum than in previous years is considered as the biggest sign that Ethereum is very close to seeing new peaks.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $ 509 as of writing.



