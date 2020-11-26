Ethereum (ETH) Alert That Scares Famous Analyst

One of the important names of the crypto money community, Dr. Hardfork issued a statement warning Ethereum (ETH) investors.

In the early hours of today, the markets had a serious decline, and many cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, had significantly lost value. The leading names of the crypto money world continue to make statements and warn crypto money investors.

One of the local crypto money analysts, Dr. Hardfork shared a chart, stating that Ethereum investors should be careful until December 1st. Dr. Hardfork said:

“The #ETH trend continues to work. It hung up to the pivot line. #ETH investors should be careful, especially when 1 December approaches. It can test the bottom of the channel. Description: The news is priced, the price drops before it happens.

Big Decline in the Last 24 Hours

Ethereum has dropped 15% in the past 24 hours. The leading altcoin was trading at $ 509 at the time of writing.

As we previously reported, popular analyst Aayush Jindal predicted that ETH would drop to $ 550. According to Jindal, ETH is likely to experience more negativity after $ 500. If ETH fails to hold onto the $ 500 main support, a break below the $ 500 level could trigger a significant decline. If something like this happens, according to Jindal, ETH can drop to $ 450.



