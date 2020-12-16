Ethereum Could See $ 1000 If History Recurs

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

Although Ethereum has gained a bullish momentum over the past month, it is still far from its all-time high of $ 1400. Developments such as the ETH 2.0 network launched on December 1 and Grayscale’s acquisition of many ETHs were interpreted very positively for Ethereum. But investors have this question: Can Ethereum go back to four-digit levels? According to an analyst, it can happen if history repeats itself.

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa said that the Ethereum price has risen with an ROI * of over 100% every December for the past 3 years and has managed to rise above the $ 1000 level. Then he asked the following question:

“Why should this year be any different?”

The analyst estimated 106% ROI for ETH in the chart he shared, showing that the price could rise above the $ 1200 level in December.

* ROI (Return on Investment): This indicator calculates the return on investment of an asset.

ethereum-dolar

Positive comments came to Altcoin Sherpa’s analysis such as “This is just the beginning”. Popular investor Lark Davis also hinted that Ethereum will see a big rise among the commentators, saying he agreed with the analysis.

ethereum-dolar

This analyst also pointed to 2021

Known for his cryptocurrency analysis, Michael van de Poppe announced that he expects ETH to be priced in the $ 1100 – 1200 band in 2021, in the light of current data.

ethereum-dolar

Although the analyst’s forecast does not cover December 2020, it gives a positive signal for the next year.

Current ETH price

Ethereum, which has seen a 5.4% increase in the last week, according to CoinGecko data, has climbed to $ 590 this week. ETH has gained 0.4% in the past 24 hours and has seen over $ 8 billion in trading volume. The stock exchange where the most active ETH transactions were made was FTX. Ethereum is currently priced in the $ 585 band.

See Also
Ethereum 2.0 wind on Ethereum options: Record broken

ethereum-dolar

Will ETH investors smile this month as the positive developments continue in Ethereum and possibly history repeats itself? We will see it all together.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here