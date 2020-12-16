Ethereum Could See $ 1000 If History Recurs

Although Ethereum has gained a bullish momentum over the past month, it is still far from its all-time high of $ 1400. Developments such as the ETH 2.0 network launched on December 1 and Grayscale’s acquisition of many ETHs were interpreted very positively for Ethereum. But investors have this question: Can Ethereum go back to four-digit levels? According to an analyst, it can happen if history repeats itself.

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa said that the Ethereum price has risen with an ROI * of over 100% every December for the past 3 years and has managed to rise above the $ 1000 level. Then he asked the following question:

“Why should this year be any different?”

The analyst estimated 106% ROI for ETH in the chart he shared, showing that the price could rise above the $ 1200 level in December.

* ROI (Return on Investment): This indicator calculates the return on investment of an asset.

Positive comments came to Altcoin Sherpa’s analysis such as “This is just the beginning”. Popular investor Lark Davis also hinted that Ethereum will see a big rise among the commentators, saying he agreed with the analysis.

This analyst also pointed to 2021

Known for his cryptocurrency analysis, Michael van de Poppe announced that he expects ETH to be priced in the $ 1100 – 1200 band in 2021, in the light of current data.

Although the analyst’s forecast does not cover December 2020, it gives a positive signal for the next year.

Current ETH price

Ethereum, which has seen a 5.4% increase in the last week, according to CoinGecko data, has climbed to $ 590 this week. ETH has gained 0.4% in the past 24 hours and has seen over $ 8 billion in trading volume. The stock exchange where the most active ETH transactions were made was FTX. Ethereum is currently priced in the $ 585 band.

Will ETH investors smile this month as the positive developments continue in Ethereum and possibly history repeats itself? We will see it all together.



