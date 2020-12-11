” Ethereum Could Leave Bitcoin Behind in 10 Years”

Raoul Pal, who came to the fore with positive statements about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, talked about Ethereum this time. Saying that the market value of ETH could surpass Bitcoin in 10 years, Pal could have based this idea on what factors? Let’s take a look at Pal’s comments.

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal said that ETH could surpass BTC in 10 years, making a market cap comment on Ethereum and Bitcoin. Raoul Pal, justifying this, stated that the global bond market was $ 123 trillion, and then the custody system had a size of $ 23 trillion. Referring to the size of derivatives, stocks, tokens and foreign exchange markets, Pal attributed all this market size to Ethereum.

“The size of the derivative layer is over $ 4 quadrillion.

Global stocks are about $ 70 trillion.

The total annual transaction value of the foreign exchange market is 1.7 quadrillion dollars.

The total global debt market is 260 trillion dollars.

We can list many assets from real estate to fixed assets, from securities to income streams. These are all probably Ethereum. ”

Bitcoin is a collateral, everything else is Ethereum

“Money and collateral are only the basis. Everything else is built on this layer. Being a store of value is collateral, while the trust layer and the value change represent a larger layer above the value store. ”

Claiming that almost no one in the crypto market understands the size of financial markets, Pal said that the future will consist of the blockchain network and that Bitcoin is an excellent collateral asset. However, considering the size of the financial markets, he stated that he believes that Ethereum will surpass the market value of Bitcoin with its feature of being a value change and trust layer within 10 years.



