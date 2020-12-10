Ethereum Buys 130K Ethereum In One Day

The cryptocurrency fund Grayscale Investments bought 130,000 Ethereum (ETH) in just one day. If the Ethereum price is based on an average of $ 560 yesterday, the total value of ether purchased by Grayscale in 24 hours reaches approximately $ 73 million.

Grayscale Investments from Digital Currency Group purchased Ethereum (ETH) yesterday. The company bought 130,000 Ether in just 24 hours. While the Ethereum price reached the lowest $ 554 and the highest $ 577 on December 9, the total value of 130,000 Ether purchased by Grayscale Investments reached about $ 73 million. Ethereum price has gained more than 2% in the last 24 hours and is currently hovering just above $ 560.

While the crypto money fund Grayscale Investments held 2.81 million Ethereum on December 8, it has 2.94 million ETH under its management with a new addition of 130 thousand as of yesterday. According to the Twitter account of Grayscale Investments, as of December 9, the ETH investment product Grayscale has $ 1.6 billion worth of Ether under the management of Ethereum Trust.

Over $ 12 billion in total cryptocurrencies under Grayscale management

Cryptocurrency investment management company Grayscale Investments is holding $ 12.1 billion worth of cryptocurrency under its management, according to data announced yesterday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the most popular product of the company, has more than 550 thousand Bitcoins, while the total value of these BTCs exceeds 10 billion dollars. The company holds the most value in the Ethereum Trust product after the Bitcoin product. The company also offers fund management products for many other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Zcash, Ethereum Classic and Bitcoin Cash.

After the recent decline in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market, Grayscale Investments CEO Barry Silbert said; He said his company and institutional BTC investor MicroStartegy are in a race to buy Bitcoin. Grayscale Investments confirmed this strategy with approximately 1,300 Bitcoin purchases in a day. According to Bybit data, yesterday there were 551 thousand BTC under the management of the company, while this figure reaches 552 thousand according to today’s data.



