Ethereum Broke $ 585, Is The Next Level $ 600?

Ethereum is gaining momentum above the $ 565 and $ 575 levels against the US Dollar. ETH price exceeded $ 585 and the bulls seem to be targeting the $ 600 resistance in the near term.

Ethereum is trading in a positive zone above the $ 560 support level.

The price cleared the $ 580 resistance and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a bearish trend line linked with resistance near $ 542 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD. The pair could steadily rise towards the $ 595 and $ 600 levels in the near term.

Ethereum Price Increase Continues

In the weekly analysis, a chance for a short-term correction below $ 550 was discussed in Ethereum. ETH experienced this correction but dips continued to bid well near the $ 520 and $ 530 levels.

The price started a fresh increase and moved above the $ 540 resistance level. There was also a break above a bearish trend line linked with resistance near $ 542 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD. Ethereum price even surpassed the $ 560 resistance level and moved above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

In ETH, the price has surged by 7% in the last 24 hours and broke the $ 580 resistance, according to CoinMarketCap data. A new month high is formed around $ 586 and the price is trading nicely in a positive zone. Initial support is near the $ 578 level. ETH was trading at $ 589 at the time of writing.

The next major support is at $ 570. On the upside, the $ 590 level is a short-term resistance. A clear break above $ 585 could set the stage for a move towards the $ 600 barrier in the coming sessions. Any other earnings could increase ETH to the level of $ 625.

On the other hand, following the excellent rise of the leading altcoin, a user on Twitter stated that ETH has increased by 533% since March 9.



