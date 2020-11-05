Ethereum breaks record to top with ETH 2.0 news

Ethereum broke record after record after the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 news was announced by Vitalik Buterin on November 4th. After the news, there was a record increase in the number of addresses holding Ethereum. Ethereum price has also risen in the last 24 hours.

It was announced that Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 will launch on December 1, 2020. Vitalik Buterin made a statement about the launch of the Ethereum 2.0 network on November 4, both on Twitter and in his blog post. Buterin said in his blog post that Ethereum 2.0 v1.0, which includes the main network deposit address, was published.

However, he stated that in order for the network to be activated, there must be at least 16,384 verifiers one week before the launch date, and to be verifier, it is necessary to have Ethereum worth $ 200 million. The figure in question is approximately 524,288 ETH.

The number of ETH holding addresses has increased

According to the data shared by Glassnode, there is a big increase in the rate of addresses holding Ethereum. With ETH 2.0 allowing users to deposit 32 ETH, the number of addresses with over 32 Ethereum peaked overnight and reached 126,852.

In the news shared by Cointelegraph, it is stated that the number of addresses with at least 0.1 ETH increased to 3,616,246, those with 10 ETH to 293,183 and 100 ETH to 52,943, breaking a record. In addition, the data shared in the news (262) that Ethereum was hovering close to 270, the high hash rate it saw last month.

Ethereum price has seen an increase in the last 24 hours

In the data shared by CoinGecko, it was seen that the Ethereum price increased by 4.4% in the last 24 hours. The lowest value seen by ETH in 24 hours was $ 377.97, while the highest was $ 407.53. Currently, ETH is trading at $ 401.31.



