Ethereum Berlin Date Given For Update

Ethereum developers have announced that the next phase of the roadmap, the Berlin update, is ready. A change will be made on 10 March in the test network called Ropsten, which was prepared before Berlin.

The Ethereum network is now using the Istanbul fork, which came to life on December 4, 2019. The Berlin update, which represents the next leg of the roadmap, will be implemented on April 14th. Node operators are recommended to update their nodes for mainnet by April 7 at the latest.

Four new EIPs will be used

The Berlin update, which is among the Istanbul and London updates, will bring the Ethereum network together with four new Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP). These four designs, introduced as EIP-2565, EIP-2929, EIP-2718 and EIP-2930, have different features:

EIP-2565: Modular top is taken for many functions such as digital signature, SNARK. EIP-2565 will reduce the cost of ModExp.

EIP-2929: After a DoS attack in 2016; The cost of the SLOAD, * CALL, BALANCE, EXT * and SELFEDESTRUCT functions was increased. Since this is not considered to be sufficient, it will be increased again.

EIP-2718: In the past; If you wanted to use a new type of transaction, it had to be confirmed that it is compatible with all backward transactions on the network. Developers expect that collecting transactions in a common “envelope” will speed up this process.

EIP-2930: A new transaction type will be created that includes the access, address and storage key lists expected to be used in the process. The goal is to reduce the increased gas cost after EIP-2929.

What do users have to do?

Updating work is expected to be carried out by service providers. According to the statement of Ethereum developers, exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase; ETH owners who use wallets such as Metamask, MyEtherWallet, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Trezor will not need to do anything extra. This situation may change as a result of the decision of the service provider.

While Berlin is expected to come to life in block number 12,244,000; Node operators are recommended to update their nodes before this. Those who do not take the necessary action will remain separate from the current network.