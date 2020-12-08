Ethereum Addresses At All-Time High

Ethereum’s bull run, driven by Bitcoin, doesn’t just raise the price. According to Glassnode’s data, it reveals that there are many people who have at least 1 Ethereum in their wallets.

If we take the data from December 5th, it seems that there are 1,175,681 addresses currently on the network that have Eth. This increase in numbers clearly shows the interest of more investors in this second largest cryptocurrency. It is also clear that investors can accumulate more Eth.

Taking advantage of Ethereum’s recent high price increases may also be a preferable move. When we examine the price process of Ethereum, we can say that the big rally that Bitcoin launched to institutional investors in 2020 had a great impact on Eth.

After $ 245 in July, Eth rose to $ 470 in September, but the price surpassed $ 500 for the first time on November 20. Ethereum rose above $ 600 before the short recession that affected the market with these upward moves.

Despite the pullback, Ethereum has been wrapped in price of $ 597. Surprisingly, the number of addresses with at least one Eth has increased dramatically since the beginning of the year.

The launch of Ethereum 2.0 could also be one of the reasons behind this development and lead to more addresses.

According to reports, as of December 2, there are at least 900,129 Ethereum shares in Ethereum 2.0. It is also thought that this number will increase over time.

Ethereum is also a network built on top of the entire DeFi market. This has been a significantly thriving ecosystem, with more investors showing interest in 2020.



