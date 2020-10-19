Ethereum 2.0 Update Could Be Ready In Six Weeks

Ethereum developers announced that Ethereum 2.0 could be ready in six to eight weeks, which successfully passed the Zinken tests. While test networks continue to be under constant scrutiny, Phase 0 is now required to be launched as soon as possible.

Ethereum 2.0 developer Ben Edgington shared the latest news about Beacon Chain from the ETH 2.0 test stages on his Twitter account. According to the share of the developer, who also shared a link with details of the 1.0.0 version in his tweet, 1.0.0 contains a number of improvements and configuration tweaks to Phase 0.

Your newest news in #Ethereum 2.0 is here! https://t.co/97X85jdCzM Sorry it's a bit late, and a bit rushed. I took some time off; it was nice 😎 Back now, refreshed and raring to go 🚀 — Ben Edgington ⟠ benjaminion.eth (@benjaminion_xyz) October 18, 2020

In addition to these innovations, the update also includes enhancements for Boneh-Lynn-Shacham (BLS), a verification scheme. According to Edgington, although Ethereum 2.0 is one step closer with the Zinken test phases, which went smoothly, the Medalla network, which is currently active, is progressing very slowly due to low participation.

According to the screenshot in the tweet shared by Etherscan, a reliable source for Ethereum, the active participation rate in the Medalla test network is 45%. The rate required for the tests to reach the result is 66%.

On the one hand, the search for bugs by various customers on different test networks for Ethereum 2.0 developments continues. While it is known that names such as Teku, Lighthouse and Prysm were included in these works, where an awarding announcement of up to 50 thousand dollars was made, the name that has made the most progress at the moment is Prysm.

Beware of fraud with Ethereum 2.0

It is stated that the deposit contract prepared for ETH 2.0 will be ready “in a few days”, while Beacon Chain may be completed “within the next six to eight weeks”. Edgington, who also made a warning about this contract, states that after Ethereum 2.0 is released, people should be careful about the risk of sending random money through fake contracts.



