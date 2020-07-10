Ethereum 2.0 Update Can Be Deferred Once Again

It is claimed that Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0 will not arrive in 2020.

After Bitcoin, a critical claim was made for Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap. According to the news shared by The Block, it is a serious possibility that the Phase 0 of the Ethereum 2.0 update that the community is waiting for is not released in 2020.

Bad News For Ethereum 2.0

Justin Drake, who works at the Ethereum Foundation, participated in the ‘Ask Me What You Want’ event to Reddit. Speaking about Ethereum 2.0 Phase 0, Drake marked the fourth quarter of this year as the date of completion of their work on this topic:

Everything we do can be completed by the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest. Considering the holidays in November and December, the best chance for Phase 0 is the beginning of 2021. It may also be Bitcoin’s 12th birthday, January 3, 2021.

This news is very interesting because Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has said that Phase 0 will be released in 2020, although he has avoided giving a clear date in his previous statements.

Buterin, who made a statement to The Block after this news, once again emphasized before 2020:

To be honest, I hardly disagree with Drake’s ideas. We can launch Phase 0 even if it is a little early without looking at the preparation process.

Let’s see when will the Phase 0 update take place, which is expected to have a serious impact on ETH price?



