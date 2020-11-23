Ethereum 2.0 Left Behind An Important Milestone

The amount invested for Ethereum 2.0 has reached 50 percent of its target, marking an important milestone for the expected update of the second largest blockchain. However, the delay may still occur.

Etherscan data shows that the total balance as of the time of publication is 293,288 ETH.

Whales Dominate the Staking Process

The contract officially started on November 4 with great interest. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin invested 3,200 ETH (roughly $ 1.9 million) shortly after the contract went live. According to Viktor Bunin of Bison Trails, most of the ETH at the address comes from only three whale addresses.

While Ethereum 2.0 makes the process of becoming a validator fairly straightforward, many people are hesitant to deposit ETH into contracts due to uncertainty about staking reward rates and lockout time.

Will it be postponed?

The total ETH value, which became parabolic in the contract, coincided with the increase in Ethereum’s native token over the past three days.

The leading altcoin recorded its highest weekly close on November 23, since April 2018.

According to some commentators, it seems difficult for the contract to reach the 524,288 ETH threshold required to launch the Beacon Chain mainnet by December 1.



