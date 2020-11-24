Ethereum 2.0 contract passed 600,000 ETH

More than 600 thousand ETH have been deposited in the Ethereum 2.0 contract. As of December 1, the first phase will be launched in Ethereum 2.0.

Phase 0, the first phase of Ethereum 2.0, will officially be launched on December 1.

In order to start the first phase on this date, at least 524 thousand 288 ETH had to be deposited in the Ethereum 2.0 contract for staking. This amount was reached at around 05:30 today.

At least 1 week before December 1, 524 thousand 288 ETH was needed to be completed. This period was ending at 15:00 today.

Ethereum 2.0 will be a new version of the Ethereum network. The new version aims to significantly increase capacity in the network and make Ethereum more functional. It is stated that while an average of 15 transactions are made per second in Ethereum, this will increase to at least 2000s with the transition to Ethereum 2.0. However, the transition will take several years to complete.

Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin deposited 6500 ETH in the Ethereum 2.0 contract. Another person deposited the largest amount, with 31,360 ETH.

Ethereum, the largest crypto currency with a market value of about $ 70 billion, is being traded at $ 606 as of the time the news was published.



