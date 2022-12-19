Ethan Laird Impresses for Queens Park Rangers, Which Raises The Possibility of a Recall

Manchester United rental star Ethan Laird has impressed Queens Park Rangers amid reports that Eric ten Haag is considering his recall.

In January, Laird’s possible return to Old Trafford was discussed, as Aaron Van Bissaka leaves and Diogo Dalot lacks competition.

But newly appointed QPR boss Neil Critchley is keen to keep the player at the club until the end of the season.

“There’s a natural mid-season break in any 12—month lease that applies to all players, but Ethan has had a fantastic season here, playing every week,” Critchley said.

“I’m sure Manchester United will be happy with Ethan, the way he plays and his development. My goal is to continue this.

“I see myself as someone who can coach players so that they become better in the team they play in.

“Ethan is a man I’ve known about for many years at United and I tried to sign him earlier at Blackpool, but it didn’t happen, so I’m glad he’s here and hopefully will stay until the end of the season. ”

The academy graduate has started in all 19 of QPR’s championship matches since signing with the London side, helped them play to zero five times, providing a dynamic attacking threat.

With two assists and a goal, he showed he was capable of good productivity; however, his speed and dribbling really came to the fore as he was the main provider of width on Critchley’s right flank.

His attacking influence was demonstrated in the match against Preston, where he made two key passes and drew an incredible six fouls.

It was also solid defending from Laird, who won nine duels, made two takeaways and two interceptions on QPR’s way to a much-needed clean sheet.

As United ponder the possibility of withdrawing the right-back, it becomes clear that the player is enjoying his lease and may benefit if he holds it until the end of the season.

But since United have no options, it is quite possible that Eric ten Hag will want to watch his development in the main Manchester United squad instead.

After all, Dalot can’t play every game.