YouTube star Ethan Klein has hit back at Adin Ross after a Twitch streamer called him a “fat bastard” and insulted his wife and Teddy Fresh founder Hila Klein.

Despite the fact that Ethan Klein’s H3H3 podcast is still on hiatus due to the holiday season, this does not mean that he has stopped uploading videos.

Throughout the holidays, the 37-year-old podcaster used his individual channel, just named “Ethan Klein,” to react to the drama and keep up to date with current events.

In his January 8 video, the YouTuber went viral after reacting to a clip in which Adin Ross made some unpleasant comments about his appearance.

Adin Ross called Ethan Klein a “fat bastard”

Klein reacted to Adin Ross calling him during a stream on Twitch, where Ross said: “His podcast is literally **. Like, b*t. I could do a podcast and it would be much better.”

He continued talking to his friend off-screen: “I’m talking about this fat fucking L3L3.

Adin’s friend intervenes: “If I see him on the street, I’ll kick his ass. And his wife is ugly!”

Ethan was confused by the comments about his wife, saying, “Do you want to call my wife ugly? You don’t have wives, you don’t have a soul mate, you’re a lonely ass. The only people who hang out with you get paid.”

Klein also said that the only person who could be Adin’s “dad” is Andrew Tate, who he claimed is “courting” Ross “like one of his webcam girls.”

Ethan also defended himself against body weight shaming comments as he documented his weight loss journey over the past few months.

Ross shaved his head in support of Tate, who is currently in a Romanian prison after a police raid on his territory.

H3 publicly criticized Ross’ relationship with Tate, which initially led to Ross calling him by name during the broadcast.