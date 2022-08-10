Ethan Cohen Picks a Great Cast for His First Movie Without His Brother Joel

For decades, brothers Ethan and Joel Cohen have been together like peanut butter and chocolate in the world of filmmaking, creating such films as “Raising Arizona”, “The Big Lebowski” and “Old People Don’t Belong Here” as a duo. But this era has come to an end, as now they have gone on different professional paths. At the end of last year, Joel Cohen introduced the Apple TV+ movie “The Tragedy of Macbeth” to the masses, and now Ethan Cohen is selecting an excellent cast for his first film without Joel’s participation.

Margaret Qually and Geraldine Viswanathan have been invited to star in an untitled film that Ethan Cohen is working on at Working Title and Focus Features studios. No details were given about any of the actress’ roles, but according to Deadline, these roles have become “some of the most coveted roles in the business for promising actresses” as Cohen has been dating talent over the past few months. . Ultimately, Qually and Viswanathan were chosen when they were shortlisted and knocked him out of the park with their screen tests.

Margaret Qually has starred in such films as “Nice Guys”, “Death Note”, “Once upon a Time in Hollywood” and “My Year of Salinger”. She’s also impressed on television with shows like “Abandoned,” “Fosse/Verdon” and “The Maid,” and the latest Netflix show (in which Qually starred alongside her mother Andie McDowell) earned the actress an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or movie. among other accolades. Returning to Geraldine Viswanathan, she made her first big cinematic splash in the 2018 comedy “Blockers” and has since starred in films such as “Bad Education: A Gallery of Broken Hearts” and “7 Days,” which explore Indian arranged marriages and the immigrant experience. She is also known for her numerous roles in the comedy series “Miracle Workers”.

Since there is no information about the plot of this Ethan Cohen film, it is impossible to predict which dynamic characters Margaret Qually and Geraldine Viswanathan will have, although the chemistry readings were held as part of their auditions, so we can at least count on the two of them having fun. Cohen co-wrote this mysterious film with his wife Tricia Cook, and they are also producing it with Robert Graf and Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner from Working Title. Filming is expected to begin this fall.

While we are waiting for more information about Ethan Cohen’s film, including the title and who will join Margaret Qually and Geraldine Viswanathan in the cast, the actresses have many other upcoming projects. Qually’s upcoming films include “Stars at Noon” (which premiered at Cannes this May), “Asylum” (which premieres at TIFF next month) and “Poor Things,” and Viswanathan is starring in the films “Cat Man” and “Bubble Caps.” Check out our release schedule for 2022 and the release schedule for 2023 to find out what is officially planned for the near future.