ETH Required For Ethereum 2.0 Provided

The target number of ETH deposits for the Ethereum 2.0 migration has been reached. Nearly 300 thousand ETH was deposited in the Ethereum 2.0 contract in 1 day. So, what awaits ETH users with the Ethereum 2.0 update and how will the price be affected?

The date of December 1 is shown for the first step of the transition to the Beacon Chain network, which is expected to provide a radical change for Ethereum. For this, the target amount of ETH to be invested in the Ethereum 2.0 contract, which was opened to the public earlier this month, was announced as 524 thousand 288. Yesterday morning, the number of ETH collected in the contract was only 293,344. Today, the number has even exceeded the targeted amount. Currently, there are 586,848 ETH deposited in the ETH2 contract and this number is increasing every hour. The number of Ethereums deposited since yesterday morning has exceeded 293,500.

The number of ETH invested in the contract has progressed rather slowly since the beginning of November; Will these turtle steps be postponed to the segment supporting the Ethereum 2.0 update? dragged to his anxiety. But many market experts have suggested that people are waiting for the deadline to deposit their ETH and are confident that the target amount will be reached. In the contract, the target of 524 thousand 288 ETH was reached. Alright what now?

Isn’t Ethereum the old Ethereum anymore?

The Ethereum 2.0 update, which is aimed to find solutions to many problems of the network, especially scalability, will radically change the mining algorithm for the Ethereum network. ETH will now continue its network life with the proof of stake algorithm instead of the proof of work model.

The activation of the Beacon Chain is cited as the first of four stages of the Ethereum 2.0 transition. At this stage, it is aimed that validators who replace miners will get used to the new system. If the four phases are successfully migrated, it is planned to move all users and decentralized applications on the Ethereum blockchain.

All of a sudden, everything will not change for ETH on December 1, as pointed out by Ethereum authorities. It is worth noting that with the planned Ethereum 2.0 update, the network itself has not yet been activated. This EThereum 2.0 update on December 1st will activate the “Beacon Chain” network running with proof of ownership, which will run in parallel with the current ETH network. In other words, it is foreseen that this first step will not affect the existing users of Ethereum or decentralized applications in the network.

Ethereum listed the following items for the Beacon Chain transition on its official site:

Beacon Chain does not change anything about the Ethereum it uses today.

It aims to coordinate the network.

Presents the Ethereum ecosystem proof of ownership model.

It includes the “Phase 0” part in the technical road map.

Miners gone, validators came

The Beacon Chain is expected to have validators, equivalent to miners in the current Ethereum network. Validators, like miners, will earn rewards by performing tasks such as processing transactions and creating new blocks. A minimum deposit of 32 ETH is required in the Ethereum 2.0 contract to become a validator.

It is predicted that more than 16,300 verifiers will ensure the security of the network during the launch. For starters, validators are expected to earn around 20% annual gain on the amount of ETH they deposit.

“Ethereum price could be $ 625”

While all these developments were taking place, the ETH price continued to rise. Ethereum price has risen over 30% in the last 7 days, embracing $ 600 for the first time in 2 years. ETH price is currently trading at $ 609. In the last 24 hours, the price has risen to $ 620. Analyst Aayush Jindal suggests that ETH is firmly entrenched in the $ 600 level on a positive angle.

Stating that the price is well above the 100-hour moving average, Jindal says that the most critical support point for Ethereum at the moment is $ 600-602. According to Jindal, as long as the ETH / USD pair trades above the $ 600 support, the near term target could be $ 625.



