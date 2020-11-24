ETH Required For Ethereum 2.0 Has Been Gathered

The ETH required to start the first phase of Ethereum 2.0 has been collected. Ethereum now has enough to start enabling its most ambitious upgrade ever, and this will fundamentally change Ethereum’s economic model, resource use and management.

The Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract, launched in early November, accrued more than 540,000 ETH (worth $ 325 million) on Monday night, and the beacon chain for Ethereum 2.0 will begin next week. With this change, we will switch from a proof of work consensus mechanism to a proof of stake mechanism. This case holds hope to solve a number of problems, including scalability.

The Ethereum Foundation previously set the start date as December 1. After approximately 300,000 ETH were deposited in a 24-hour period, the target was reached earlier. The last 25% of the ETH required to trigger the contract was deposited within four hours. The contract was only 385,440 ETH as of Monday 22:45 UTC. Ethereum saw its price rise nearly 10% in a 24-hour period on Monday, topping $ 600 for the first time in two years.

Beacon Chain

To be clear, the network itself isn’t starting up yet. The launch of Ethereum 2.0 will enable a parallel proof of stake blockchain called the “beacon chain” to work in parallel with the existing Ethereum network. The early stages of development will not affect existing users and decentralized applications on Ethereum.

The primary stakeholders of the beacon chain in the Ethereum 2.0 launch will be validators, equivalent to miners in a proof-of-stake network. Like miners, validators earn rewards on the network for processing transactions and creating new blocks. To become an Ethereum 2.0 validator, a user must deposit a minimum of 32 ETH through the deposit agreement. At the start of the network, validators are expected to earn roughly 20% annual rewards. More than 16,300 validators will ensure the security of the network during launch.

Beacon chain activation is the first of four stages of the Ethereum 2.0 transition; this starts with the validators training and eventually leads to the full transition of all users and dapps to the new network.



